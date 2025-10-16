TLG Capital, VivaJets Sign Nigerian Aviation Credit Facility To Boost Operations

TLG Capital (TLGC) has closed a US$10 million facility for VivaJets, a subsidiary of Nigerian aviation services platform, Falcon Aerospace Limited.

The financing structured in partnership with Wema Bank, will retire an existing local-currency facility previously deployed for aircraft acquisition and fleet expansion.

According to both parties, the transaction marks the first internationally structured aviation financing for a Nigerian air operator, which will also boost intra-African connectivity.

Speaking on the deal, Chief Operating Officer of Falcon Aero, Tejumade Salami, described the partnership as a breakthrough for the company and the wider aviation sector. She said: “We spoke to many lenders, but TLG solved it.

Their structuredsolutions mindset turned a complex funding puzzle into a single, bankable facility. “With this facility, we have retired legacy obligations and can now focus on delivering a seamless experience for our clients across the region.” She added that the facility would further ensure that the company significantly reduces the revenue and cash flow expended on interest and debt service.