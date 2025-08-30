Tkeyz’s “Oluwatosin” Goes Viral

In just a few weeks, the newly released single “Oluwatosin” by Tkeyz ft. Stevehills has taken the gospel music scene by storm. More than just another trending track, this spirit-filled anthem is transforming lives, sparking testimonies and capturing global attention as one of the most impactful songs released this month.

Even without knowing his full story, it is clear that Tkeyz has been a tremendous blessing to the world in recent weeks. “Oluwatosin” has not only made waves across the social media platforms and streaming charts, but has become a powerful tool of healing and inspiration. Listeners have shared heartfelt stories of how the song has deeply touched and changed their lives, reinforcing the timeless message it carries.

Tkeyz is no newcomer to ministry. With over 20 years of active service, he has consistently carried the undiluted message of the gospel through his music.

Known as a unique worshipper with a message anchored in grace, hope, gratitude, and love, Tkeyz brings a rare depth to every lyric he writes. His versatility as a singer and songwriter, deeply rooted in Christ, makes each song not just music, but a life-transforming experience. “Oluwatosin” exemplifies this, demanding careful listening as every word carries weight, truth and power.

Today, the world celebrates God’s undeniable grace upon this remarkable vessel. For years, Tkeyz has quietly blessed lives behind the scenes but now his light is shining brighter than ever before. With “Oluwatosin” going viral, there’s no doubt that this is only the beginning of a new chapter in his ministry and musical journey.

“Oluwatosin” is more than a song; it’s an experience of worship and thanksgiving. Featuring the gifted Stevehills, it blends heartfelt lyrics with anointed melodies that stir faith and hope in listeners. The single is currently available on all major streaming platforms.