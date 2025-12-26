Nigerian music star and self-acclaimed Queen of Afrobeat, Tiwa Savage, has captured widespread attention on social media following a lavish Christmas dinner she hosted on December 25, 2025.

The exclusive gathering, attended by family members, close friends, and industry colleagues, quickly became a trending topic due to the singer’s unexpected show of generosity.

According to details shared online, every guest at the festive dinner received a cash gift of $500 as a token of appreciation.

The thoughtful gesture reportedly meant that attendees left the event with gifts valued at about ₦750,000, leaving many pleasantly surprised and deeply appreciative.

The Christmas celebration was described as a warm and memorable evening filled with good food, cheerful conversations, and a strong sense of togetherness.

Guests and online commentators alike praised the event, noting that it went beyond luxury to reflect genuine kindness and the spirit of giving associated with the season.

Many social media users applauded Tiwa Savage for spreading love in a tangible way, describing the dinner as a refreshing reminder that generosity does not always have to be performative.

The event has since been hailed as one of the standout celebrity moments of the holiday season.