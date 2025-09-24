Tiwa Savage Vows Never To Betray Davido

Nigerian singer and self-acclaimed Queen of Afrobeat, Tiwatope Omolara Savage, better known as Tiwa Savage, has reassured fans and her colleague, David Adedeji Adeleke, also known as Davido, of her unwavering loyalty despite their highly publicised fallout earlier this year.

New Telegraph recalls that in January 2024, Tiwa Savage filed a petition against Davido, accusing him of threatening her life following her decision to post a picture with Sophia Momodu, Davido’s first baby mama, at the height of his child custody battle with her.

The move sparked controversy and fueled speculations of a rift between the two music stars.

However, in a recent interview with The Breakfast Club, Tiwa Savage addressed the issue directly, making it clear that she holds no ill will towards the DMW boss.

“I haven’t spoken to Davido, but I do want you to know that I love you and I would never betray you or take sides,” she said.

The award-winning singer went on to emphasise that, regardless of past misunderstandings, her admiration and respect for Davido remain intact.

Her comments have stirred reactions among fans online, with many praising her for publicly reaffirming her loyalty to the ‘OBO’ crooner despite their differences.