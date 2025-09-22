Tiwa Savage Urges Colleagues To Remain Humble

Afrobeats singer, Tiwatope Omolara Savage, popularly known as Tiwa Savage, has urged her colleagues to remain humble, noting that they are just ambassadors of the movement.

The mother of one advises industry colleagues that Afrobeats artists shouldn’t let fame and fortune intoxicate them, adding that God can replace them.

Tiwa Savage, however, warned that it is more disastrous to fall from grace than to be an underground artist.

Speaking in a recent interview with Hot 97 FM, New York, Savage said, “We are just ambassadors, we are just like the faces of Afrobeats. And that’s why we can’t let it get into our heads, because we are just vessels and there can be somebody else.

“God can take it away like that. So, you have to be grounded. You have to be humble. Imagine coming this far and then falling. That is worse than never tasting fame. I would rather have never seen in my life than seen and lose my sight. That is worse for me.

“So, for me, it is like, I have tasted this thing now, I have to be humble. Just for God’s sake.”

The singer also expressed her admiration for some of her colleagues.

“I love Ayra Starr, it’s almost an obsession. I see myself in her, but I see a more confident one; when I was starting out, if I saw an article that my skirt was too short, the next time I might wear trousers. But Ayra would wear a skirt that is even shorter the next time. I love her confidence.

“I love the mystery behind Tems. You don’t know too much about her, and she doesn’t care. I love Diamond Platnumz from Tanzania. He is so talente,d and he has put his community on the map.”