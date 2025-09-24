Tiwa Savage To Headline TRACE Live Concert

Afrobeats superstar, Tiwatope Omolara Savage, better known as Tiwa Savage, is set to headline the latest TRACE Live, powered by Lord’s London Dry Gin.

The concert will take place on Friday, September 26, at Terra Kulture Arena, Victoria Island, Lagos, bringing together music lovers and lifestyle enthusiasts.

Over the years, the concert series has showcased acts like Wandecoal, MI, Showdemcap, D’banj, Mayorkun, Chike, and Fireboy, cementing its reputation as a cultural mainstay.

After earlier editions headlined by Ruger and Johnny Drille, TRACE Live is set to spotlight award-winning singer and songwriter, Tiwa Savage, in its upcoming show.

Tiwa Savage Urges Colleagues To Remain Humble Renowned for hits such as All Over, Lova Lova, and Koroba, Savage has performed on some of the world’s biggest stages, from London’s Royal Albert Hall to Coachella in California, earning acclaim as one of Africa’s leading music exports. Adding to the experience, Lord’s Gin will present its signature cocktail offerings, with expertly crafted mixes designed to highlight the brand’s distinct flavours. The combination of music, lifestyle, and taste promises an unforgettable atmosphere where artistry and culture seamlessly collide. Speaking on the partnership, Gbemileke Lawal, Marketing Manager at Nigeria Distilleries Limited, said: “Partnering with TRACE Live has always enabled us to craft memorable cultural moments, but having Tiwa Savage lead this celebration is particularly significant. It reflects our vision of blending artistry, excellence, and lifestyle in ways that resonate strongly with Gen Z and today’s cultural tastemakers.”