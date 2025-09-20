Tiwa Savage Speaks On Past Relationship With Fellow Celebrity

Kelekele Crooner, Tiwa Savage, has revealed details of a difficult past relationship with a fellow celebrity, describing how secrecy and disrespect led to its breakdown.

Speaking on Joe Budden’s podcast, Tiwa disclosed that her ex-partner insisted that their romance remained private, claiming public knowledge would hinder his ability to “work the room” at events.

She recounted how the secrecy left her feeling silenced as she often watched him openly flirt and mingle with other women, while she was unable to confront him. “It’s the disrespect. I am a public figure and he is as well.

He told me he didn’t want us to go public. He said, ‘When we’re out, I might be talking to other people, but I’m only doing it so people don’t suspect.’ I couldn’t say anything. It was happening right in front of me,” she said.

According to her, the relationship eventually ended due to the issues. Her revelation came as she celebrates a major career milestone with the release of her 13-track album: “This One Is Personal,” which explores themes of pain, healing, and growth.