Tiwa Savage Speaks Hours After Filing Petition Against Davido

Nigerian Afrobeats singer Tiwa Savage has taken to his social media pages to eulogize her fans and followers hours after purportedly launching a petition against Davido over his threat to her.

New Telegraph recalls that on January 9, the music star filed a petition against Davido, urging the officers to hold Davido accountable if anything bad happens to her or anyone in her family.

Tiwa explained how Davido got into a fight with her after she posted a video of herself with his baby mama, Sophia Momodu, after which Davido threatened to deal with her, which prompted the petition.

In a new update, Tiwa Savage recently shared a clip on her Instagram story.

She greeted her fans and followers with a Happy New Year message and urged them to stay tuned for an update she would be dropping the next day.

She also borrowed a leaf from netizens as she used the viral ‘no gree for anybody’ phrase.