Tiwa Savage Sparks Dating Rumors With Usher (Video)

Share

Nigerian afrobeats singer, Tiwa Savage and American singer, Usher Raymond have sparked relationship rumours after the duo were captured doing the 30 seconds challenge in London recently.

New Telegraph reports that Usher brought Tiwa Savage out as a surprise guest at his ‘Past Present Future’ tour stop at London’s O2 Arena on Wednesday night.

The crowd went wild as he joined Savage to perform her hit song, ‘Somebody’s Son’.

Also, at the afterparty, the duo were captured doing the 30 seconds challenge, a clip of which has now gone viral.

Usher Raymond challenged Savage to freestyle for 30 seconds, and during her freestyle, she mentioned that he loves her.

READ ALSO:

“I’m a little drunk! But it’s alright. I think I’m drunk enough, I think I’m drunk enough. Are you drunk enough? Usher, are you drunk enough? Listen, he loves me,”

She freestyled amid cheers from the crowd, with her last statement particularly exciting them.

The viral clip elicited heavy reactions, with fans speculating that the duo were an item.

It would be recalled that in 2022, Usher first brought out Tiwa Savage to perform with him on stage during his headline performance at the Global Citizen Festival in Accra, Ghana.

However, the duo has yet to officially confirm whether they are dating or not.

Share