Tiwa Savage Smashes A Huge Streaming Milestone

Tiwa Savage, the undisputed Queen of Afrobeats, has achieved a massive career milestone, officially crossing 800 mil- lion streams across all credits on Spotify. This marks a definitive moment for an artist who has been a pioneering force in the global rise of Afrobeats.

The achievement makes her only the 24th Nigerian artist and the third female to reach this benchmark, cementing her status as a long-standing and influential figure in the industry. This accomplishment highlights her sustained relevance in a field long dominated by male counterparts. Tiwa Savage’s journey from a backing vocalist in the UK to an African icon has been marked by a consistent stream of hits.

Her music seamlessly blends Afrobeats, R&B, and pop, earning her international acclaim, including having her album Celia named one of Time magazine’s top 10 albums of 2020. She has consistently been a contender in the “Most Streamed Female Artistes in Nigeria” category on Spotify’s annual Wrapped lists, most recently being the eighth most streamed female in the 2025 data.

For over a decade, the multi-awardwinning singer has consistently delivered hits that resonate globally, from ‘Ma Lo’ with Wizkid to recent chart-toppers like ‘Koroba’ and her feature on ‘Loaded’ with Asake.

Her music has found significant homes in Nigeria, the United States, and the United Kingdom, proving her wide-ranging appeal. This latest stream count isn’t just about raw numbers; it’s a testament to a durable career built on talent, resilience, and a sound that keeps listeners locked in.

Tiwa Savage’s journey is a blueprint for hustle. A Berklee College of Music graduate who started out playing the trombone, she navigated the complex music scenes in the UK and Nigeria with unwavering focus.

Her impact extends beyond the charts, having collaborated with global heavyweights including Beyoncé, Sam Smith, Chris Martin of Coldplay, Brandy, Nas, and Craig David, further solidifying Afrobeats’ place on the world stage. While precise figures for her entire catalogue are dynamic, major features and solo bangers have driven her streams. This milestone is a powerful testament to her enduring appeal and business savvy, keeping her at the forefront of the industry.