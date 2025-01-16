New Telegraph

January 16, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
January 16, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. Tiwa Savage Shares…

Tiwa Savage Shares Cryptic Post About Nigerian Music Industry

Award-winning Afrobeat singer, Tiwa Savage has revealed a shocking revelation about the Nigerian music industry.

The beautiful mother of one who shared a video of herself swimming with what looked like sharks rhetorically said that the Shark in the pool represents the Nigerian music industry.

Tiwa Savage made this known when some fans were concerned about her safety with the shark in the water.

READ ALSO:

In response to her fans’ concern, Savage asked them not to worry, claiming that the sharks in the music industry are more dangerous than those in the waters.

She wrote; “Everyone worried about me swimming with sharks, but the ones in this music industry are way more f*cking dangerous.”

Please follow and like us:
error
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon
Tags:

Read Previous

Sokoto Govt Inaugurates Projects Monitoring, Verification C’ttee
Read Next

We’re Committed to Women Empowerment, Financial Inclusion –Lagos Govt
Share
Copy Link
×