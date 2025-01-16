Tiwa Savage Shares Cryptic Post About Nigerian Music Industry

Share

Award-winning Afrobeat singer, Tiwa Savage has revealed a shocking revelation about the Nigerian music industry.

The beautiful mother of one who shared a video of herself swimming with what looked like sharks rhetorically said that the Shark in the pool represents the Nigerian music industry.

Tiwa Savage made this known when some fans were concerned about her safety with the shark in the water.

In response to her fans’ concern, Savage asked them not to worry, claiming that the sharks in the music industry are more dangerous than those in the waters.

She wrote; “Everyone worried about me swimming with sharks, but the ones in this music industry are way more f*cking dangerous.”

