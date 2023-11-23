Tiwa Savage Shares Cryptic Message Weeks After Announcing Break From Music

Famous Nigerian sensational star, Tiwa Savage, has stirred reaction as she shares a cryptic message about how God came through for her on her social media page.

The 43-year-old mother of one took to her official Instagram page to share how God comforted her during a difficult time.

This is coming weeks after she announced her break from music and cancelled all her national and international shows, due to a virus in her vocals.

She wrote, “To my dear Savage Soldiers, I’ve been fighting off a virus for the past few weeks and was today firmly instructed to be on strict vocal rest

for the next few months.

“I Will unfortunately have to postpone all performances including my first-ever headline arena show in London”.

But taking to her IG page on Thursday, the self-acclaimed Queen of Afrobeat simply praise God and thanked him for showing up for her when she was meant to be broken.

She wrote: “It was meant to break me but God showed up”. Many people sent her love in the comment section. See reactions below: donjazzy wrote: “Breakers. It fitint fit ” monicadenise penned: “Love Youuuuuuu❤️ The higher you elevate the closer to GOD @tiwasavage.” wisetola said: “Ain’t nothing breaking you. God’s got you ” declectic reacted: “God is still in the business of performing miracles ❤️❤️❤️❤️” cjcalebs_studio said: “If Dey want to make dem drop another one nothing fit shake mama ❤️” iam_cuteboyy wrote: “I’m very glad to see you bounce back. My world best TIWA SAVAGE ❤️.” See post below: View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tiwa Savage (@tiwasavage)