Tiwa Savage Reportedly Robbed In London

Popular Nigerian Afrobeats singer, Tiwa Savage, has been reportedly robbed in London, the United Kingdom (UK).
This is coming a few days after her petition to the Lagos State Commissioner of Police, alleging that colleague, David Adeleke, better known as Davido threatened to assault her.
Taking to her Instagram page in a post, the single mother of one disclosed that the incident took place on Wednesday, January 17, 2024.
She wrote; “Damn London, una show me pepper o. I got robbed yesterday.”
However, Tiwa did not provide more details on the robbery incident.
