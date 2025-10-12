Award-winning Nigerian singer, Tiwa Savage has opened up on how she turned down a private jet offer from an unnamed politician during her pregnancy in 2015, citing her firm stance on boundaries and integrity.

The self-acclaimed Queen of Afrobeat, who spoke on the OffAir Podcast with media personalities Tolu “Toolz” Oniru-Demuren and Gbemi Olateru-Olagbegi, further opened up about several pivotal moments in her career and personal life.

The episode, which aired on Sunday, October 12, 2025, has since sparked widespread reactions across social media with fans pitching their tent towards the 45-year-old mother of one.

“While I was pregnant with Jamil, a politician offered to fly me in a private jet, but I said no,” Tiwa revealed. “There are boundaries I don’t cross, even when things were hard.”

The Somebody’s Son crooner used the moment to highlight how women in the entertainment industry are often faced with difficult decisions and unfair assumptions.

Tiwa also addressed the long-standing claims that she avoids working with other female artists, firmly debunking the rumour.

She listed several past collaborations, including songs with Waje, Ayra Starr, and Tems, as evidence of her support for women in music.

“People say I don’t work with women, but that’s not true,” she said. “I’ve always supported female artists — from the new generation to those who came before me.”

During the conversation, the singer also touched on the misogyny she has faced in the industry, recalling how she allegedly lost a Pepsi endorsement shortly after childbirth because of unrealistic expectations around her body image.

Additionally, Tiwa clarified details surrounding her much-publicised 2020 feud with Seyi Shay, suggesting that misunderstandings and industry gossip had fueled the tension between them.

The candid interview offered fans a rare glimpse into Tiwa Savage’s journey through fame, motherhood, and self-worth — reinforcing her reputation not just as the Queen of Afrobeats, but also as a voice of resilience and authenticity in Nigerian entertainment.