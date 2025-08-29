Tiwa Savage Reacts As Critic Asks Her To Quit Music For Marriage

Tiwa Savage, the Nigerian singer, has responded to unsolicited marital advice from a critic during a recent online Q&A session. The session held to build anticipation for her upcoming fourth studio album

‘This One Is Personal‘ — slated for release on Friday, August 29 — took a turn when followers on X began offering critiques instead of questions. One user advised the award-winning singer to “get married and rest. Your time has passed”.

Savage’s response was dismissive: “Okay, NEXTT” — making it clear she had no intention of entertaining such negativity. Another fan suggested that Savage, 45, should retire from music and venture into business. “Tiwa, if I were you, I would stop singing. Not because your music isn’t good, but because it’s high time you used the money you have and venture into business or genuine invest ment.

You had a wonderful and fun youthful age and time,” the user wrote. The ‘Kele Kele Love’ hitmaker responded with braggadocio, revealing she is far from needing a career change. “Sweetheart, I have enough money and investments choke, no worry. The youthful age has just begun o,” she replied.

Savage recently made it clear she’s looking for a partner who owns a private jet and yacht.

The mother of one also revealed that she is now prioritising financial security over love in her romantic relationships. In May, she disclosed that she is avoiding relationships with Nigerian men because of their “lack of romance”.

Savage tied the knot with Tunji ‘TeeBillz’ Balogun in 2013, and they welcomed their son Jamal in 2015. They, however, divorced in 2018. Since her debut, Savage has solidified her status as one of Africa’s most influential and celebrated musical talents. In July, Savage marked 12 years since the release of her debut album ‘Once Upon a Time’ (2013). Her other albums include ‘R.E.D’ (2015) and ‘Celia’ (2020).