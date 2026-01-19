Nigerian Afrobeats star Tiwa Savage has spoken candidly about the emotional challenges she faced after the birth of her son, Jamil Balogun, admitting that it took time for her to form a strong connection with him.

Speaking in a recent conversation with media personality Korty EO, the singer revealed that she initially struggled to accept motherhood, partly because she had hoped to have a daughter.

She disclosed that learning she was expecting a boy left her feeling disappointed and overwhelmed.

Savage explained that the early months after childbirth were particularly difficult, as she dealt with physical changes and the pressures of maintaining her career.

READ ALSO:

She recalled losing a major endorsement opportunity at the time, which she attributed to her post-pregnancy appearance, an experience that deeply affected her emotionally.

According to the singer, these challenges made her feel resentful and disconnected, and she admitted that bonding with her son did not come naturally during his early years. However, she noted that her feelings eventually changed as she grew into motherhood.

Now, Savage describes Jamil as one of the most important people in her life and says their relationship has grown into a close friendship. She added that her focus as a mother is on raising him to be compassionate and respectful, particularly towards women.

Drawing from her personal experiences, the singer said she regularly reminds her son of the importance of kindness, empathy and respect in his interactions with others. While acknowledging that he will make mistakes as he grows, she stressed that her priority is shaping his character.

Jamil, who turned 10 in July 2025, has since become a major source of happiness for the award-winning artist, who remains committed to guiding him into becoming a well-rounded and considerate individual.