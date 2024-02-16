Tiwa Savage Opens Up On Health Struggle

Sensational Nigerian Afrobeat singer, Tiwa Savage, has taken to her social media page to open up about her health struggle which was her poor eyesight.

Taking to her Instagram page, the Queen of Afrobeat singer shared a video on her story, where she gave an update on her visual health, lamenting that for the past two to three years, she has been experiencing difficulties with her eyesight.

She explained that when she attempts to read, her vision becomes blurry, and recently, the situation has worsened considerably.

She also claims that she finds herself having to take screenshots of messages and then zoom in on them using her camera to read them.

She, however, mentioned having made a visit to an Optician in London, who informed her that while her long-range vision is somewhat acceptable, her short-range vision is problematic.

In an effort to alleviate her discomfort, the singer has obtained a recommended pair of glasses, although humorously questioning whether she still maintains her charm with them on.

She said, “Guys the last two or three years, I have been noticing that I will be squinting sometimes and when I read some stuff, it would be getting blurry.

“And in the last few months, I noticed it got really bad that sometimes I will have to screen grab a message and then go back into my camera and zoom. So when I was in London, I said let me go and see the Optician.

“So my long sight is okay for now, he said, not great; but my short sight (shakes her head). Literally, I will be in a restaurant and I won’t be able to read the menu.

“But for now, your girl is back and you know I needed to make some luxury and got myself a cartel pair because ABG don’t play. Do I still look sexy?”.