Tiwa Savage Opens Up On Challenges Of Being A Single Mother

Nigerian Afrobeats singer, Tiwatope Savage has opened up about the challenges of being a single mother and how Nigeria’s current economic situation is affecting her.

Tiwa disclosed that she is not immune to the harsh realities facing millions across the country despite being a celebrity.

This comes amidst the mounting pressures on Nigerian parents, especially single mothers, amid inflation, rising living costs, and dwindling income sources.

The single mother of one took to her Instagram story to share her frustration while reposting a humorous video by a content creator that showcased multiple bank locations and jokingly encouraged people to seek loans, while warning them not to enter her direct messages.

Relating deeply with the message, Tiwa added her stating: “Because even me sef, the economy don show me sege. I’m a single mother abeg. I dey hustle night and day. May God bless us all.” Tiwa Savage, known not just for her chart-topping hits but also for her resilience and work ethic, has often shared snippets of her life as a mother and artist.

