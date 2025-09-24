She included that many assumed she staged the leaked video for attention.

“They thought I did it for PR. A lot of people thought, ‘Oh, she’s not relevant anymore, and she’s doing this.’ And I’m like, guys, trust me, if I wanted to do that, I would have had better lighting,” she said.

Attempts to pursue the case also failed because of the emotional toll.

“We tried, actually. But yeah, we couldn’t. And I was just trying; it was just too traumatic for me to keep talking about it. I just wanted to move on from it,” she explained.

Savage said the backlash from the public, including attacks on her role as a mother, was harder to bear than the tape itself.

“They brought my son into it and said I was unfit… my son’s gonna grow up and see this and he’s gonna be disappointed in his mom. That hurt me more than the actual thing,” she said.

She noted the experience has influenced her music, with some songs still too painful to perform.

“There were a lot of times I was crying, especially on the first record. That took me like four attempts to record. Even now, when I listen to the album, I skip that. I haven’t been able to perform it. It was tough,” she said.