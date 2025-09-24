Nigerian singer and songwriter, Tiwatope Omolara Savage, popularly known as Tiwa Savage, has disclosed that she has remained celibate since her 2021 leaked sex tape, which was part of a bet that went viral on the internet.
The mother of one made this revelation while speaking in an interview, “The Breakfast Club”, released on Tuesday, where she spoke frankly about how the scandal affected her personal life, career, and mental health.
She disclosed she later learnt that the sex tape was circulated as part of a bet by her boyfriend at that time and his friends, even though he had denied that the tape was accidentally leaked.
“When I talked about the sex tape … that’s how I was able to kind of like, try and get through it. But in hindsight, did I really deal with it? I don’t think so. I was hurt… I was a victim.
“He said he was trying to save it, and then he pressed send by accident… I later found out that it was a bet with his friends,” she added.
READ ALSO:
- Tiwa Savage Vows Never To Betray Davido
- Tiwa Savage Urges Colleagues To Remain Humble
- Tiwa Savage Speaks On Past Relationship With Fellow Celebrity
She included that many assumed she staged the leaked video for attention.
“They thought I did it for PR. A lot of people thought, ‘Oh, she’s not relevant anymore, and she’s doing this.’ And I’m like, guys, trust me, if I wanted to do that, I would have had better lighting,” she said.
Attempts to pursue the case also failed because of the emotional toll.
“We tried, actually. But yeah, we couldn’t. And I was just trying; it was just too traumatic for me to keep talking about it. I just wanted to move on from it,” she explained.
Savage said the backlash from the public, including attacks on her role as a mother, was harder to bear than the tape itself.
“They brought my son into it and said I was unfit… my son’s gonna grow up and see this and he’s gonna be disappointed in his mom. That hurt me more than the actual thing,” she said.
She noted the experience has influenced her music, with some songs still too painful to perform.
“There were a lot of times I was crying, especially on the first record. That took me like four attempts to record. Even now, when I listen to the album, I skip that. I haven’t been able to perform it. It was tough,” she said.
Despite the trauma, she credited her family for their support.
“My mom called me and said, ‘Don’t listen to them… I’m just happy that you’re enjoying yourself.’ Hearing my mom say that helped,” Savage added.
The singer also revealed she has been turning to therapy and has shifted how she views love and intimacy.
“For therapy, yeah, a lot of people say to me, you’re wasting your money. I’m like, what? I love my son, I love my team, my friends. I’ve been married before, I’m 45, I’m good,” she said.
On her personal life, Savage admitted she has gone years without intimacy and doesn’t chase it outside of meaningful connections.
“I don’t know if I don’t come attached. I’ve gone like maybe three years without. I have to be with someone for me to even think about it. I don’t have toys… maybe that’s what people should get me for Christmas,” she joked.