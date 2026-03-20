Tiwa Savage, Odumodublvck To Headline SXSW Show In London

Nigerian Afrobeats artistes Tiwa Savage and Odumodublvck are among the artistes to headline the SXSW London show as the festival unveils its first lineup for the 2026 edition.

New Telegraph reports that the event, billed to hold in a number of locations in Shoreditch, East London, from June 1 to June 6, 2026. will bring together a diverse mix of artists from around the world.

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Tiwa Savage, Odumodublvck, Earl Sweatshirt, Infinity Song, Rachel Chinouriri, Amaria BB, Sega Bodega, Shame, Circa Waves, Fraser T. Smith, and Pete Tong are among the acts that have been revealed.

Afrobeats, indie rock, and electronic music are all represented on this diverse lineup, which highlights the best of UK and worldwide talent.

By bringing together up-and-coming musicians and well-known performers, SXSW London hopes to become a centre for musical exploration and cooperation.

The festival is expected to be a thrilling celebration of culture and music.