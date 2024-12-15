Tiwa Savage: Nigerians Criticize My Fashion Style Because Of My Age

Share

Sensation Nigerian Afrobeats singer, Tiwa Savage has opened up about the constant criticism she faces over her fashion choices, particularly due to her age.

Speaking in a recent episode of the Receipts podcast, the 44-year-old singer highlighted the double standards she encounters as a Nigerian celebrity.

Tiwa Savage noted that while global stars like Beyoncé, also in her 40s, are celebrated for their beauty and confidence, she often becomes the target of age-shaming for wearing similar outfits.

She said: “They age-shame me every single day. They say, a woman of your age, how can you be wearing a bikini? I can because I have a body.

“Beyoncé is in her 40s and wears bikinis, but Americans don’t age-shame her. They would be like, for her age, black don’t crack. It’s more celebrated when you look good in your older age.”

The singer also addressed the frequent criticism that her son might view her fashion choices negatively in the future.

She dismissed this concern, saying, “My son is going to be like, my mum is a powerful and beautiful woman.”

