Tiwa Savage: Moving From One Big Break To Another

There is definitely someone up there making lines fall in pleasant places for Africa’s Queen of Afrobeats, Tiwa Savage. It has been one big success story to another achievement for the singer. Few weeks back, Tiwa was a delight at King Charles’ Coronation in London.

Sharing the stage with international R&B superstars like Lionel Richie was not just a big feat, singing for King Charles is and will remain one of the highest milestones in her career.

The honour was not for Tiwa Savage alone but for every African who dared to dream and achieve. It was a win for all. Many of her fans described her performance at the Coronation with the phrase, “She killed it”.

That’s the language when a singer delivers a masterpiece as Tiwa did in front of millions of people who saw King Charles’ Coronation.

Tiwa’s composure and composition heralded a standing ovation and little whispering between the King and his wife. There is no doubt that they liked it. When her fans were still trying to get the full gist of how she wowed the Royal family, Tiwa pulled right back into finishing her latest single and video.

Not wanting her social media space to lack any attention, the mother to Jam Jam, kept dazzling her followers with the most luxurious kinds of fashion and lifestyle to hint on the new song release.

Just about when the video of the well anticipated song ‘Pick Up’ was about to drop,the popular singer, set the rumour mills agog that interpretes that she may be in a serious relationship, as she posted a picture of herself and a man on a beach in Rio Janerio, Brazil. Fans went crazy congratulating her that finally, ‘somebody’s Son’ has finally found her.

A phrase which is used to describe when a woman has found a man to call her own. She was seen in the photo planting a kiss on the cheek of the mystery man, whose back laced with tattoos, faced the camera.

Expectedly, her post attracted a lot of comments as both celebs and fans made remarks. Entertainers such as Rita Dominic, Mercy Aigbe, Daniella Okeke, Munachi Abii, Uti Nwachukwu, Destiny Etiko, Iyabo Ojo, Chioma Akpotha and others posted emojis.

A social media comedian, Craze Clown, also wrote, “Slide three is going to make a lot of people see life differently.” Presently, Tiwa is trending once more for her brilliant new video ‘Pick up’ where she looked gorgeous in Gucci designers from head to toe.

In 2019, Tiwa Savage became one of the very few African music artists whose album, 49-99 appeared on New York Times Square big screen.

Since then, it has been one big check- ing of milestone on her bucket list to another. A few of her fans have stated that there is no catching a break with Tiwa Savage’s success streak. It may be that the guardian angels and stars are aligning for her good or her Stamina for hardwork keeps multiplying with every success she achieves.