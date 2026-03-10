Tiwa Savage Launches New Musical Foundation

Nigerian singer and self-acclaimed Queen of Afrobeats, Tiwa Savage, has established the Tiwa Savage Music Foundation to identify and develop upcoming African musicians.

The foundation, which was unveiled on Monday, March 9, 2026, at The Delborough Lagos, is designed to develop expertise in a number of music-related fields, such as sound engineering, production, music publishing, film scoring, and music therapy.

According to the statement, one hundred African creatives will be chosen for a four-day intensive training program in Lagos from April 23 to 26, 2026, as part of the foundation’s first program in collaboration with Berklee College of Music.

It added that for free, participants will receive practical instruction in songwriting, live performances, music production, and the business side of the industry.

“This is everything to do with music, film scoring, music publishing, music therapy, production, sound engineering,” the award-winning singer said.

Savage emphasised that the foundation’s goal is to close the gap between untapped talent and professional training and international possibilities to provide mentorship, training resources, and long-term career pathways for young African creatives.

“We don’t lack talent in Nigeria; we have so many talents. What I want to do is to be able to create access so that people who have the talent can find the right infrastructure, education, and can also be a bridge and pipeline to the rest of the world,” Savage said.

“We are going to be picking 100 talents, and we are paying for this foundation; they don’t have to pay anything. The 100 that gets chosen will get world-class education in four days, and we will pick a few of them that we will actually sponsor the full scholarship to go to Berklee and accommodation,” she said.

Encouraging aspiring creatives to apply, she added, “My advice is to use this opportunity…opportunity favours the prepared. This is the first of many years; even if you don’t get it this year, you will have the chance to prepare for next year.”

Savage stressed the importance of partnerships in sustaining the foundation’s work, highlighting the need for collaboration to support the creative industry.

“I don’t think you can ever have enough foundations. We are all trying to make Nigeria and the world a better place. Every foundation needs funds, and we need funds; we are also trying to partner.”

The launch event attracted a star-studded crowd, including media mogul Mo Abudu, talent manager Bose Ogulu, TV personality Toke Makinwa, and musicians Darey Art Alade and Johnny Drille.