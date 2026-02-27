Tiwa Savage Launches Music Foundation With Berklee College To Empower Young Nigerian Artistes

Afrobeat star, Tiwa Savage has announced that the Tiwa Savage Music Foundation and Berklee College of Music are teaming up to bring world-class music education to Lagos, Nigeria, for the first time ever.

From April 23rd to 26th, 2026, aspiring musicians will have the opportunity to learn directly from Berklee experts.

Spearheaded by Berklee alumna Tiwa Savage (PDM ’07), the program, Berklee in Nigeria: Tiwa Savage Intensive Music Program, is designed to give Africa’s rising talent hands-on experience in the music industry Participants will gain insights into performing, creating, and managing music careers, both on stage and behind the scenes.

“Music is about more than talent; it’s about opportunity and guidance,” said Tiwa Savage. “Through this program, we want Africa’s young musicians to see what’s possible and take their place on the global stage.”

Over four days, attendees will take part in workshops, mentorship sessions, and practical training aimed at shaping the future of music across the continent. This initiative marks a major step in nurturing Africa’s creative talent without the need to leave home. With Berklee’s world-class expertise and Tiwa Savage’s mentorship, the program promises to be a game-changer for Nigerian and African musicians, opening doors to opportunities they may have never imagined.