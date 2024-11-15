Tiwa Savage Labels Wizkid FC ‘Bullies’

Share

Nigerian Afrobeat superstar, Tiwatope Savage has reacted to Wizkid FC troll who attempted to downplay her latest collaboration with rising sensation, Ruger.

The highly anticipated track, Toma Toma, dropped on Friday, November 15, 2024, with Tiwa promoting the release on Instagram through a vibrant dance video.

Captioning her post, she wrote: “No replica. Told y’all this one is special. The @rugerofficial called and I answered. Toma Toma OUT NOW.”

While fans and followers celebrated the new release, a troll identified as a Wizkid FC mocked Tiwa’s post, claiming no song could rival Wizkid’s release on the same day.

Tiwa Savage swiftly responded to the troll, condemning toxic fan behaviour, and stressing that fans should support their favourites without resorting to bullying or creating unnecessary rivalries.

She said: “There’s a line between being fans and bullies. This unhealthy competition is terrible for everyone,”

