Tiwa Savage: I’ve No Intentions Of Changing Me

Famous Nigerian singer, Tiwa Savage has slammed those hoping to see her change her ways, lifestyle, and personality.

The sensational singer shared a beautiful photo of herself, reflecting on the idea of remaining her true self regardless of societal expectations.

Taking to her Instagram story, the mother of one declared her intention without stating who the message was directed to or the exact reason behind her reflection.

She said, “When someone says to me I haven’t changed. I say I have no intentions of changing becasue God made no mistakes when He made me.”

However, her post has left many wondering if she was implying about her personal growth or another topic altogether. The message’s recipient and its context remain unclear.

Without being said, her music career has flourished, and she has undergone significant evolution over the years even after her divorce.

Additionally, her fashion sense has transformed over time, earning her praise from some while others questioned the need to reveal so much skin in her recent photos, hence reason for her recent post.