Tiwa Savage: I’d Rather Be Second Wife Than…

Award-winning Afrobeats singer and songwriter, Tiwa Savage, has set social media abuzz after declaring that she would prefer being a second wife to any man rather than becoming a babymama.

In a revelation shared on her social media page, the “Somebody’s Son” crooner explained that most men capable of matching her lifestyle and success are either already married or in their 50s.

“Babymama, nah, I can’t be a babymama. But maybe I don’t mind being a second wife,” Tiwa said.

“Anybody that can really match me right now is either in their 50s or already married. And honestly, they’re the best ones.”

The superstar added that she would have no problem maintaining a respectful relationship with the first wife, noting that her career and lifestyle make her an independent and easygoing partner.

“All I need is just to get along with the first wife. I’ll respect my boundaries because I don’t really like drama. The first wife is going to really love me because I’m not going to stress her. I’ll be on tour most of the time,” she added.

Tiwa’s comments have since led to mixed reactions across social media, with fans and critics debating her stance on polygamy and modern relationship values.

While some supporters praised her for being honest and realistic about love and compatibility, others accused her of glamorizing polygamy and undermining traditional views on marriage.

Tiwa Savage, 44, who has often been outspoken about her personal experiences and motherhood, remains one of Nigeria’s most influential and successful female artists, with several international collaborations and awards to her name.