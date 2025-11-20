Tiwa Savage: I Lost Endorsement For Refusing Dubai Trip

Self-acclaimed Queen of Afrobeat singer, Tiwa Savage has opened up about a troubling experience in her career, revealing that she once lost a major endorsement after refusing to travel to Dubai with the Chairman of a prominent company.

Speaking candidly during a recent show, the award-winning singer revealed that she was pressured to meet the company executive in person, with the threat that she would forfeit the deal if she declined.

Tiwa explained that the situation highlighted how often talent and hard work can be overlooked in the entertainment industry.

READ ALSO:

“I realized they don’t value my talent,” she admitted, describing how the endorsement was abruptly withdrawn after she refused to comply with the demand.

“The incident, she said, left her deeply hurt and questioning the standards imposed on female artists.

Tiwa also used the platform to shed light on the hidden pressures entertainers face behind the scenes, emphasizing that respect for creativity should outweigh unhealthy and inappropriate demands.

Her revelation drew sympathy from the audience, many of whom resonated with the struggles female performers often endure in the industry.