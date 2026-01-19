Award-winning Nigerian singer Tiwa Savage has opened up about her personal life, revealing that she has only experienced one genuinely fulfilling romantic relationship, which ended due to the death of her partner.

In a recent interview with Korty EO, the 45-year-old singer reflected on her past relationships, describing most of them as disappointing or unremarkable.

She said that, aside from the one special connection, her experiences in love have largely been frustrating.

The singer also discussed how her personal experiences have influenced her approach to parenting.

“There is hardly any relationship I would look back on and see anything positive. They are all d*cks! Actually, there is one, but he passed away. May his soul rest in peace. He was incredible,” Tiwa Savage shared.

She said she frequently advises her son, Jamil, to treat women with care and respect, emphasising the importance of kindness and empathy.

“I always tell him, your mum suffered too, make sure you treat any girl like a queen. It is very important for me to raise him as a good man.

He is going to make mistakes; he is not perfect. But at the core of him, I want him to be kind,” she added.

Tiwa Savage was previously married to music executive Tunji Balogun, popularly known as Tee Billz, from 2013 to 2018. The couple shares Jamil, who has become a central focus of her life and parenting philosophy.