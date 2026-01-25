Award-winning Afrobeats star Tiwa Savage has showered glowing praise on popular Nigerian content creator, Bukunmi Adeaga, better known as Kie Kie, hailing her as the “Greatest of All Time” for her creativity and consistent impact online.

The singer made her admiration public in a post shared on her Instagram page on Sunday, where she applauded Kie Kie’s originality and seamless delivery, noting that her content never fails to brighten her mood.

According to Savage, the entertainer’s work stands out for its quality and effortlessness, setting her apart in the crowded digital space.

READ ALSO:

Tiwa Savage stressed that Kie Kie’s excellence transcends gender, explaining that her recognition is purely a result of her talent and dedication to her craft.

She added that Kie Kie has become her go-to source of laughter and positivity whenever she needs a smile.

In her words, the singer described Kie Kie as unmatched, encouraging her to “take her flowers” for consistently creating content that brings joy to many.

She also affectionately referred to her as “Twice Kie Kie,” a nod to her exceptional influence and widespread appeal.

The public endorsement from Tiwa Savage has further highlighted Kie Kie’s growing reputation as one of Nigeria’s most impactful digital creators, with fans applauding the mutual support between the two entertainment figures.