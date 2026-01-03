Tiwa Savage Fires Back At Critic Over Pickup Truck Appearance

Nigerian music star and self-acclaimed Queen of Afrobeats, Tiwa Savage, has addressed online criticism after a video of her riding in the back of a pickup truck during a festive parade went viral.

The clip showed the award-winning singer dressed in a stylish black outfit as she waved cheerfully to onlookers while standing in the open truck.

While many fans praised her relaxed and confident demeanour, one social media user took a swipe at the moment, suggesting the singer was “Downgrading” herself by choosing that mode of transport.

READ ALSO:

The comment did not go unnoticed as Tiwa Savage responded sharply, dismissing the criticism and making it clear that her status and success were not defined by a single appearance.

She explained that her choice was intentional and emphasised her achievements, adding that she had nothing to prove to anyone.

In her response, the mother of one also called for more respect, reminding critics that wealth and class are not determined by superficial displays.

Her clapback quickly gained traction online, with many supporters applauding her confidence and defending her right to enjoy moments without being judged.

The exchange has since sparked conversations on social media about celebrity expectations, humility, and the tendency to police how public figures should behave. For Tiwa Savage, however, the message was simple: success speaks louder than opinions.