Tiwa Savage Files Petition Against Davido

Nigerian sensational singer, Tiwa Savage has reportedly filed a petition against Davido for making threatening remarks about her friendship with Sophia Momodu.

The self-acclaimed ‘Queen of Afrobeat’ allegedly filed the petition through her attorney, according to the viral video sighted by New Telegraph on Tuesday.

According to the statement in the letter, which was dated January 9, 2024, Tiwa Savage revealed that the singer sent derogatory, malicious, and threatening messages to her after she posted photos she took with Sophia Momodu, Davido’s baby mama.

The mother of one stated that Davido is upset with her for maintaining a friendship with Sophia Momodu, whom he has problems with.

She further asserted that the police should hold Davido responsible if anything should happen to her or members of her family.

READ ALSO:

The petition reads, “And MR. DAVID ADELEKE sent messages to my manager who’s also part of his management team that I shouldn’t worry and should never say a word to him and that I was taunting him, uttering very disrespectful, malicious and derogatory words to my person.

“I responded to MR. DAVID ADELEKE’s message and told him not to reach out to me especially as I feel like I have been there for him and his daughter, Imade and more importantly when he lost his son.

“The events of that day have also led to a barrage of calls and messages from our mutual connections, asking me what I did to MR. DAVID ADELEKE that he’s upset that I chose to maintain a relationship with Imade’s mother, Sophia Momodu whom he’s having issues.

“And also painting the exchange to look like I was the aggressor. He has also told our mutual connections to warn me to be careful in Lagos because he was going to f**k me up.

“This is beginning to feel like some form of online and offline harassment not just to me but also members of my team.

“The actions of MR. DAVID ADELEKE are unethical and can be viewed as a direct threat to my rights to life, privacy and dignity of my person as guaranteed in Chapter 4 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (as amended),

“And are also in contravention of Section 24(2)(a) of the Cybercrime (Prohibition, Prevention, Etc.) Act, 2015.

“I therefore would like to make this complaint and to state that in the event that anything untoward or harmful were to happen to me or any member of my family, I would like the members of the Nigerian Police Force to hold MR. DAVID ADELEKE responsible.”

See photos below: