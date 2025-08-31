Tiwa Savage Faults Afrobeats ‘Big 3’ Ranking

Nigerian music icon, Tiwatope Omolara Savage, better known as Tiwa Savage, has stirred heated debate in the Afrobeats community following her bold dismissal of the popular ‘Big 3’ narrative.

The ‘Big 3’ tag traditionally refers to Wizkid, Burna Boy, and Davido, who are often regarded as the leading figures of Afrobeats.

However, Savage, widely celebrated as the Queen of Afrobeats, believes the label reflects underlying gender bias.

Performing at her recent concert in London, England, the award-winning singer paused midway through her set and said, “I don’t want to say a lot of things because I will be trending by tomorrow. F**k the Top 3.”

Her outburst quickly went viral, with fans divided over her stance. Many noted that despite her global impact and consistency, Tiwa Savage is frequently excluded from male-dominated Afrobeats rankings.

In another highlight of the night, Savage surprised fans by bringing her son, Jamil, on stage for the very first time.

Interestingly, she had previously stated in an interview that she would not allow him to pursue a career in music, citing the challenges of the industry.

The moment has since sparked discussions online, reigniting the conversation about women’s recognition and representation in Afrobeats.