Tiwa Savage, Davido Feud Gets Messier, As Police Confirm Receipt of Tiwa’s Petition

The Lagos State Police Com- mand has confirmed the receipt of a petition by a musician, Tiwa Savage against fellow musician, David Adeleke, aka Davido, over alleged threats of assault. The Police Public Relation Of- ficer (PPRO), SP Benjamin Hun- deyin in a statement yesterday confirmed the command’s receipt of the petition.

Hundeyin said that the com- mand was looking into the con- tents of the petition. “I confirmed the receipt of the petition. We have Commenced in- vestigation,” he said. It was earlier gathered that Tiwa in the petition dated Jan. 9, addressed to the Commissioner of Police, Lagos State, Mr Adegoke Fayoade, accused Davido of allegedly threatening her and sending derogatory messages to her.

She noted that on December. 23, 2023, she posted a picture with one Sophia Momodu on her Instagram Story, prompting Davido to send the messages to her manager, telling her to refrain from speaking about him. According to her, Davido’s messages contained disrespectful and derogatory words, leading her to respond by asking him not to reach out to her.

The artist said the situation escalated with calls and messages from mutual connections, questioning her relationship with Sophia Momodu, while Davido allegedly warned her to be careful in Lagos as he intended to deal with her.