Tiwa Savage Criticizes Exclusion Of Tems From Afrobeats ‘Big 3’

Nigerian Afrobeat superstar, Tiwatope Omolara Savage, popularly known as Tiwa Savage, has criticised the exclusion of her collegue, Tems, from the Afrobeats’ “Big 3,” describing the exclusion of female acts, especially Tems, as unfair.

The “Big 3” title is commonly used in the Nigerian music industry to refer to Davido, Wizkid, and Burna Boy, who are recognised globally as the genre’s most dominant exports.

However, Tiwa Savage believed that this narrative downplays the achievements of female artists who have made groundbreaking contributions to Afrobeats.

Speaking in a recent interview with BBC Radio 1Xtra, the award-winning singer questioned the basis for the industry’s ranking system.

She pointed out that while some male artists gain more visibility due to larger budgets for promotion, it doesn’t mean women like Tems are not equally deserving of recognition.

She said, “Think about it, certain types of artists get paid more. So, they get the opportunity to spend more on influencers and radio play, so you are going to hear their music way more.

“Also, I feel like it is unfair to have a conversation about the Top 3 and not mention someone like Tems. Are you serious?”

Tems, who rose to international prominence following her collaboration with Wizkid on Essence in 2020, has since gone.