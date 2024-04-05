Tiwa Savage Confirms Release Date For Movie Debut

Popular Nigerian singer, Tiwatope Omolara Savage, better known as Tiwa Savage has announced the date for her highly anticipated movie debut, ‘Water And Garri,’ will come out.

New Telegraph reports that the movie star had previously teased fans about her entry into the movie industry.

However, she announced the highly anticipated movie release date on her social media on Thursday, April 4, 2024.

According to her, the movie will be released on May 10, 2024, via global streaming giant, Prime Video.

Sharing a promotional flier showing herself and Nollywood actors Jemima Osunde and Mike Afolayan, Tiwa wrote: “My beautiful people, our movie @waterandgarrifilm has a date. See you May 10th @primevideo.”

The movie is executive produced by Tiwa Savage and takes its title from her latest EP, ‘Water And Garri.’