Tiwa Savage Clears Air On Alleged Wizkid’s Troll

Nigerian Afrobeats sensation, Tiwatope Omolara Savage popularly known as Tiwa savage, has dismissed claims that she ever trolled her Grammy-awrd-winning colleague, Ayodeji Ibrahim Balogun better known as Wizkid.

The speculations of an alleged fallout between the duo resurfaced recently after fans revisited past events.

The conversation began when a Wizkid supporter assured Tiwa Savage of the Starboy’s fanbase loyalty, only for another fan to counter by alleging that she had mocked Wizkid in the past, insisting she didn’t deserve their support.

The debate prompted a fan to ask artificial intelligence bot, XAI Grok, if Tiwa Savage had ever trolled Wizkid.

The AI responded, stating there was no evidence to back such claims.

Relieved by the clarification, Tiwa Savage took to social media to clear the air.

She wrote: “Thank you o, have never done that. But they have just ran with this narrative and I have just kept quiet.”

New Telegraph recalls that Tiwa Savage and Wizkid fueled dating rumours in 2018 after their undeniable chemistry in Wizkid’s Fever music video.

However, both stars publicly clarified that they were never in a romantic relationship.

This latest development now lays to rest long-standing fan speculations of animosity between the two Afrobeats heavyweights.