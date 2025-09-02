Tiwa Savage Calls On Fans To Support New Album

Nigerian Afrobeats queen, Tiwatope Omolara Savage, predominantly known as Tiwa Savage, has reached out to her fans to show massive support for her newly released album, This One Is Personal, describing it as her most vulnerable and heartfelt project to date.

Taking to her verified X handle on Monday, the 45-year-old singer urged supporters to purchase the album on iTunes, stream it on Spotify and Apple Music, and share the link with their friends and families.

Tiwa Savage expressed how much the project means to her, noting that it holds a deeper level of emotional connection compared to her past works.

She also appreciated her fans’ unwavering love and support over the years.

She wrote, “Hey, my sweethearts! Happy new month. It’s me again, Tiwa Savage. Just released a very beautiful project. My most vulnerable one yet. Your support will mean so much to me.

“Buy the album on iTunes, stream on Spotify and Apple Music, every single one counts as we are heading towards making history with this one. Thank you so much, and may God continue to bless you also. Spread the link to your friends and family. Love, Tiwa Savage.”

The project, already gaining buzz across social media, is expected to solidify Tiwa Savage’s place as one of Africa’s most influential voices in music. Fans and critics alike anticipate that This One Is Personal will mark a defining moment in her illustrious career.