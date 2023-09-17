Tiwa Savage, Beyonce Show Glamour In Thigh-High Boots

American music star and songwriter, Beyonce Knowles-Carter and Nigeria’s Queen of Afrobeat, Tiwa Savage, have made it a thigh-high-boot season with their fashion selections.

These two gorgeous songstresses have a lot of similarities when it comes to their career, performances and sense of style. This is why it was not surprising when the sexy boots became a common affair in their different music tour adventures around the world.

Beyonce has been giving her fans back to back tips on the best ways to slay in thigh high boots. From the few tips gathered so far, they are unique costume for stage, that is best paired with shorts or bikini suit.

On the other hand, Africa’s very own superstar, Tiwa Savage served the boots in a different style that is party or brunch date ready.

No matter whose style you prefer to choose to guide you in pairing your boots, note that these boots are as casual as they are classy. The music Queens have officially set this boot trend for upper classy fashion girls.