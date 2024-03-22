Tiwa Savage Battling Food Poisoning

Award-winning Nigerian songstress, Tiwa Savage, said she is currently suffering from food poisoning. Food poisoning is an illness caused by bacteria or other toxins in food, typically associated with vomiting and diarrhoea.

The ‘Koroba’ singer revealed her struggles via a post on her Instagram story In the post, she shared a picture of the drugs she has been taking to treat herself, while accompanying it with the caption: “Food poison.” Savage recently opened up on her struggles with poor eyesight.

The singer said she has been experiencing difficulties with her eyesight in the past three years. The music star disclosed that whenever she tries to read, her vision becomes blurry. She said her eye issues worsened in recent months.

Tiwa said she noticed she could barely read text messages or anything in small fonts. The 44-year-old said she recently visited an optician in London, who informed her that her short-range vision is having issues. Savage rose to prominence after releasing her breakout single ‘Kele Kele Love’ in 2010.

She is regarded as one of the top female artistes in the country music industry. The songstress has collaborated with some music heavyweights in the global music industry. She has also received numerous awards and recognition for her craft.