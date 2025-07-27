Tiwa Savage Announces Split From Manager, Mekka

Famous Nigerian singer, Tiwa Savage, has taken to her social media page to announce she parted ways with her manager, Kemi “Mekka” Akunyili.

According to the mother of one, she is now working with a new manager, Vanessa Amadi, warning fans and show promoters to only deal with her new manager, Vanessa, for bookings.

Tiwa Savage’s post is on the premise that despite making this announcement, people are still contacting Mekka for bookings, which could lead to financial losses.

She wrote, “I do not work with Mekka anymore. Please for bookings contact vanessa.amadi@vapr.co.uk. Any bookings that go through any other channel will be void, and you will lose your money.

“Abeg e don do. I have nothing to do with Mekka. Even if it goes through him and eventually gets to me, I will refuse booking.

“I have said it many times, but people still call him for bookings. I hate coming on social media for this, but I can’t reach every promoter individually,” She wrote further.