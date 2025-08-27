Nigerian singer and songwriter, Tiwatope Savage, is officially making her grand comeback to the music scene with the release of her new album, “This One Is Personal”, set to drop on Friday, August 29.

Taking to her X account on Tuesday, Tiwa Savage revealed that the 13-track album explores themes of pain, growth, and resilience, with a deeply intimate Afrobeats sound.

Recorded across Nashville, London, and Lagos, the project features minimal collaborations, including UK rapper Skepta and rising star Taves.

New Telegraph reports that the new album will be her first full project since 2020’s Celia, ending a five-year break from major releases.

She wrote, “This album is my story, so I kept the features limited. I wanted you all to feel me in every song.

“The few features I chose were very intentional, with people who understood the vision and could add to the message without taking away from its intimacy. It’s less about numbers and more about connection,” Savage revealed in a fan Q&A on X.

Tiwa, who has largely stayed away from releasing a full studio album since 2020, said the project reflects her personal journey over the past five years, balancing career transitions, motherhood and self-discovery.

Fans flooded the internet happily, using the hashtag #ThisOneIsPersonal to engage with the singer as she answers questions about the album’s making and the stories behind each track.