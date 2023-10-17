Tiwa Savage Announces Break From Music, Cancels All Shows

Nigerian sensational singer and Queen of Afrobeats, Tiwa Savage has announced the postponement of his historic Wembley Arena concert following her struggle with a virus.

The mother of one who opened up on her struggles in a statement issued via her official Instagram page also postponed all her pending shows for the next few months.

According to her, for the past weeks, she’s been fighting off a virus that has made the doctors instruct her to take time off music for a while.

She further disclosed that her doctors firmly instructed her to be on strict vocal rest for the next few months.

Speaking further, she added that she would regrettably cancel all her performances for the next few months, per the doctor’s orders to recuperate.

She, however, added that further details and new dates for her shows will be announced soon.

She wrote, “To my dear Savage Soldiers, I’ve been fighting off a virus for the past few weeks and was today firmly instructed to be on strict vocal rest

for the next few months.

I Will unfortunately have to postpone all performances including my first-ever headline arena show in London.

“I’m heartbroken and devastated but I have to do this to save what’s left of my voice. I’m so sorry. I love you all and promise to be back performing once.

I’m fully healed. date to be announced @cokobarcom”

