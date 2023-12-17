Tiwa Savage Acquires First London Mansion

Nigerian Afrobeats singer, Tiwa Savage has become the newest landlady in London town, United Kingdom (UK) as she acquired her first multi-million luxury apartment, showing off its radiating interiors.

Taking to her Instagram page on Sunday, the sensational singer shared news of her latest mansion months after announcing a break from music due to health challenges.

Sharing photos of the house interiors, the self-acclaimed queen of Afrobeat star revealed that it is her first property in the United Kingdom.

The house featured different explicit rooms built for several purposes: a bedroom, sitting room, gym room, everything screaming luxury.

Announcing the good news, Tiwa noted that it’s the first key she has in London, extending her thanks to her team for making the purchase seamless.

Fans and colleagues have trooped to the comment section to congratulate Tiwa Savage on her newest property.

See more photos below: