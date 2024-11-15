Tito Da Fire Played Key Role In Antonio Vergara’s The Fury Album

Share

The participation of Tito Da Fire in Antonio Vergara’s acclaimed album ‘The Fury’ has been recognised with a nomination for the 2025 Grammy® in the category of Best Contemporary Blues Album.

This nomination marks a significant milestone in Tito’s career, as he played a key role in creating a project that not only celebrates the roots of blues but takes them to new heights with its fusion of traditional and modern sounds with his Afro-fusion style.

‘The Fury’, released on August 2024, features 13 tracks that explore the richness of contemporary blues while incorporating innovation from artists around the world.

With contributions from several international collaborators, the album stands out for its musical diversity and the impressive quality of its compositions.

Tito Da Fire was a part of this groundbreaking project, adding a unique layer of vocal emotion and authenticity. The influence of Tito Da Fire in The Fury has been crucial to the album’s distinctive character.

He joined a talented group of musicians and artists to create an album that goes beyond traditional blues, blending influences from various cultures and sounds. Their contributions highlights the depth of the project and underscores the impact of collaboration in contemporary music.

The Dallas, USA-bases Tito Da Fore is an Afro-fusion Musician – a Nigerian Singer/Song-writer and Producer with Ghanian and Liberian ancestry, known for creating a unique sound that transcends borders, fusing Afrobeats with World Music, Pop, R&B and Reggae. Impacting globally, Tito Da Fire has been a voting member of the Recording Academy since 2022.

He featured on the Grammy® Nominated Album ‘The Fury’ in Best Contemporary Blues album category by Antonio Vergara in the 2025 Grammy® and collaborated on the World Yoga Day “Gratitude Song”.

In addition to music, Tito is an Actor featured in “The Designer Bag”, and “Destination Dallas” movies and an advocate for environmental conservation, having served as Brand Ambassador for the Nigeria Conservation Foundation (NCF) for 2 years, along with several years of composing music and Ad copies that ran Globally for fortune 500 brands.

