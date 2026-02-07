Title Race In Focus As Liverpool Host Man City At Anfield

Sparks are expected to fly again when Liverpool welcome Manchester City to Anfield on Sunday in one of the biggest matches of the Premier League season.

The clash comes at a crucial stage of the campaign, with both sides chasing consistency as the title race gathers pace. Liverpool, the reigning champions, are currently 14 points behind league leaders Arsenal, but their focus is now firmly on securing a top-four finish, which should be enough to guarantee a place in next season’s UEFA Champions League.

Arne Slot’s men go into the game boosted by a commanding 4-1 win over Newcastle United last weekend, a result that showed renewed confidence and attacking sharpness.

The Reds will also be keen to avenge the 3-0 defeat they suffered against Manchester City earlier in the season. Liverpool’s preparations, however, have not been without concerns.

Jeremie Frimpong is ruled out, while Joe Gomez is fit again and could start at right-back. Dominik Szoboszlai may also continue in that role to allow Alexis Mac Allister keep his place in midfield.

Conor Bradley, Giovanni Leoni and Alexander Isak are all unavailable. Slot has, however, been encouraged by the growing influence of summer signings Florian Wirtz and Hugo Ekitike, with Wirtz in particular beginning to make a strong impact in recent matches.

Manchester City arrive at Anfield after a mixed run of results. Pep Guardiola’s side booked their place in the League Cup final in midweek after a dominant 5-1 aggregate win over Newcastle, setting up a final clash with Arsenal.

That success followed a frustrating 2-2 draw away to Tottenham, where City surrendered a two-goal lead. City are now seven points behind Arsenal in the league and have been hit hard by defensive injuries.

Centre-backs Josko Gvardiol and John Stones remain sidelined, while Ruben Dias could return to action, a development that would be a major boost. Wingers Jeremy Doku and Savinho are out injured, and Bernardo Silva remains a doubt.

Key players including Erling Haaland, Rodri, Rayan Cherki and goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma were rested in midweek and are expected to be fresh for the Anfield test.

January signings Marc Guehi and Antoine Semenyo, who were both linked with Liverpool before joining City, have quickly settled and could play important roles.

Despite their injury problems, City still carry a strong record against Liverpool and will be confident of rising to the occasion.

However, their away form has raised questions in recent weeks, especially with defensive lapses creeping into their game.

Sunday’s encounter, the standout fixture of Premier League Matchday 25, promises high intensity, drama and quality football, as two of England’s biggest clubs battle for vital points at a packed and noisy Anfield.