Titi Tomori-Ponle Foundation: Oyetola, Fayemi Task Nigerians on Entrepreneurial Skills

The Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Adegboyega Oyetola has tasked well-meaning Nigerians on the need to invest in humanity through the promotion of skill acquisition initiatives, entrepreneurship and human development programmes.

Oyetola noted that human capital development was necessary for nation building.

He emphasised the need for Nigerians to rise and support the national dream of actualizing the Renewed Hope Agenda of administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Speaking at the launching of the Titi Tomori-Ponle Foundation held at the Olagunsoye Oyinlola’s Auditorium, Osun State University, Osogbo, Oyetola said the place of empowerment programmes for national growth and development cannot be overemphasized in driving the nation’s socioeconomic fortunes.

According to him, investing in women and youths would go a long way to complement the government’s efforts in building a virile and healthy economy for the goodness and betterment of all.

“I am glad to be here today to witness this laudable initiative aimed at empowering women and youths to harness their potential and succeed in different areas of endeavours.

