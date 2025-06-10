Tithes Don’t Go To God; They’re Spent By Men – Abel Damina

Share

The founder of Abel Damina Ministries International (ADMI), Abel Damina, has stirred reaction on social media as he claims that tithes and offerings are not directed to God but are instead used by people.

The pastor took aim at common teachings on tithing, accusing some religious leaders of exploiting their congregations for money.

Speaking to his congregation on Sunday service, Damina asserted that; “No offering goes to heaven. Every offering we collect is used by men. All the offerings we give to God go to men”.

He added; “Those tithe m0ngers who say the windows of heaven will open when you pay tithes are lying. The doors have been open since Jesus rose from the dead. They collect from everyone but don’t give to anyone. I was there; I know how it works.”

Reactions trailing this post;

@ani_ukpanah said: “Nothing that he said here is new, lol. We don tire to dey hear am abeg”

@Babtunns1 remarked: “He said bring all tithe and offering to my house and I will open the gate of blessing”

@mr_peteru77 said: “We don hear now shoooo this man just keep pressing awa neck with sermon of tithe and offering didn’t he av another sermon to preach again if he likes he should preach against it 1billion times am still going to pay my tithe cus I follow wat bible says”

@Folorun87048111 wrote: “Wetin dey vex me be say someone go pay tithe and still poor na those people wey no nko pay tithe be millionaires and billionaires”

