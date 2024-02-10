Titanic Tussle at BayArena as Leverkusen, Bayern Clash

In what is undoubtedly the clash of the weekend across Europe, Bayer Leverkusen look to extend their lead at the top of the Bundesliga table to five points with a win over second-place Bayern Munich. That, of course, is easier said than done against the giants of German club football who have won 11 successive Bundesliga titles.

But this Bayer Leverkusen side seem unlike any opponent Bayern have come up against in those 11 years, with Xabi Alonso turning them into genuine title contenders since arriving at the club as head coach in October 2022. Leverkusen are chasing their maiden Bundesliga title and aiming to become the 13th different club to win the competition since it began in 1963-64.

They’ve come close before, finishing second place in five different seasons, but this could be their best chance yet. Leverkusen have conceded the fewest goals – their 14 after 20 games equalled a club record set in 1989-90 – and kept a league-high 10 clean sheets, and they only trail Bayern (59) for goals scored (52). Their high-intensity pressing game has seen four of their goals come following a high turnover, with Alonso’s men having a league-high 42 shots following such situations – 12 more than Bayern.

Bayern are the giants of German football, having won a record 32 Bundesliga titles and the third-most European Cup/Champions League crowns (six) of any side. Not since 2011-12 have a side other than Bayern lifted the Bundesliga trophy, when Jürgen Klopp helped Borussia Dortmund to glory. Thomas Tuchel won the Bundesliga for the first time last season after taking charge at the club, to add to his two Ligue 1 titles with Paris