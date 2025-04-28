New Telegraph

Titanic Survivor’s Letter Sold For £300,000 At Auction

Aletter written by a Titanic passenger days before the ship sank has sold for a record-breaking £300,000 ($400,000) at an auction in the UK.

Colonel Archibald Gracie’s letter was purchased by an anonymous buyer at Henry Aldridge and Son auction house in Wiltshire yesterday, at a price five times higher than the £60,000 it was expected to fetch.

The letter has been described as “prophetic”, as it records Col Gracie telling an acquaintance he would “await my journey’s end” before passing judgement on the “fine ship”.

The letter was dated April 10, 1912, the day he boarded the Titanic in Southampton, and five days before it sank after hitting an iceberg in the North Atlantic, reports the BBC.

